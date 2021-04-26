Kourtney Kardashian Shares PDA Filled Snapshots From ‘Heavenly’ Vacation With Travis Barker

Travis Barker is proving that he knows how to spoil his other-half after whipping Kourtney Kardashian away on a romantic birthday vacation.

Kardashian, who turned 42 on April 18, has been keeping fans up to date on the dreamy vacation by sharing snapshots of the trip on Instagram.

“Just Like Heaven,” wrote the reality TV star, while captioning a photograph of her new boyfriend holding her legs around his waste during a passionate kiss.

In other photos, the couple can be seen enjoying time out on the water in an undisclosed location.

The Blink-182 drummer previously posted an adorable birthday tribute celebrating Kardashian’s special day.

“I F***ING LOVE YOU!” he wrote in the caption. “YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD…HAPPY BIRTHDAY @kourtneykardash.”

Back in March, a source opened up to ET about the couple’s blossoming romance.

“The relationship was a long time coming because the attraction has always been there on both sides,” the source said at the time. “They love the fact that they have a true friendship and bonded that way before taking anything further and making things romantic.”