Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Chrissy Teigen And More Join ‘Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World’

Names have been added to the Selena Gomez-hosted “Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World”.

Held at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium on May 2, Global Citizen’s “Vax Live” will be “the first large-scale music event for a COVID-compliant audience composed of fully vaccinated front-line healthcare and essential workers.”

The concert features a star-studded lineup of Jennifer Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R., Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn, and Sean Penn.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are serving as campaign chairs of “Vax Live” and will be delivering an important global message for vaccine equity during the event. To help ensure equitable access to the vaccine, they’ve also been leading a co-ordinated drive across the private sector to raise critical funds for the vaccine-sharing program Covax.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Plenković of Croatia will also make appearances with President Joe Biden, first lady Dr. Jill Biden and Kamala Harris.

Gomez will play double duty as host and performer.

“Vax Live” is calling on governments, philanthropists, and the private sector to make a new commitment of “equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide.”

Global Citizen is also asking governments to pledge $19 billion to the COVID-19 Tools Accelerator (ACT-A) initiative to provide 1.8 billion vaccines and tests to the world’s poorest countries by the end of the year.

Spain has already announced 7.5 million vaccine donations as soon as they vaccinated 50 per cent of their population. France has made a donation of 100,000 vaccines this month and a minimum of 500,000 by June.

A $5-million donation from Cisco will translate to one million vaccines for heath-care workers in the countries that need it most.

Last year, Lady Gaga led the “One World: Together At Home” fundraiser, which raised over $127.9 million in support of health-care workers.

The concert will stream live and air Saturday, May 8, 2021, on ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube, iHeartMedia, and the iHeartRadio App at 8 p.m. ET.