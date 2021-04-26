Amanda Seyfried Shares Honest Snapshot Of Her Own Oscars ‘After Party’

Click to share this via email

Amanda Seyfried is sharing a candid look at what she really got up to after Sunday night’s Academy Awards.

The “Mank” star didn’t show up to any A-list parties following Hollywood’s biggest event.

Instead, the actress, who is a mom to a 7-month-old son and 4-year-old daughter, took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her truly relatable “after party”.

The honest photograph featured a glass of water and a breast pump, meaning it was probably time to feed her baby boy.

Meanwhile, Seyfried’s husband, Thomas Sadoski, also shared some shots on Oscars night.

In the photo, the actor and his tiny tot could be seen watching Seyfried make an appearance on the TV screen.

“Mama!!!!!!!”, wrote the proud star, while captioning the post on his Instagram Story.