Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. And More Celebrate 2nd Anniversary Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

By Jamie Samhan.

The cast and crew of “Avengers: Endgame” are celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the hit film.

This time in 2019, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo marked the premiere in L.A. with a hand print ceremony.

Sharing a pic from the moment, Ruffalo, who starred as The Hulk, wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Love you all 3000.”

He also celebrated his fellow Marvel stars who have had shows recently released on Disney+ such as “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

“Congrats to Elizabeth Olsen, @paulbettany, @anthonymackie, @imsebastianstan, and all our extended MCU family newly introduced in their shows so far,” Ruffalo continued, before telling Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Renner, “Excited to see what’s next.”

Hiddleston will star in “Loki” and Renner in “Hawkeye”.

Downey Jr., Iron Man, shared his own clip of filming on the green screen. “Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame,” he said.

The Russo Brothers, who directed the movie, shared behind-the-scenes pictures from filming.

See more celebration of the film below:

