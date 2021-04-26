Mark Ruffalo, Robert Downey Jr. And More Celebrate 2nd Anniversary Of ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Click to share this via email

The cast and crew of “Avengers: Endgame” are celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the hit film.

This time in 2019, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo marked the premiere in L.A. with a hand print ceremony.

Sharing a pic from the moment, Ruffalo, who starred as The Hulk, wrote, “Can’t believe it’s been two years since the premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Love you all 3000.”

He also celebrated his fellow Marvel stars who have had shows recently released on Disney+ such as “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”.

“Congrats to Elizabeth Olsen, @paulbettany, @anthonymackie, @imsebastianstan, and all our extended MCU family newly introduced in their shows so far,” Ruffalo continued, before telling Tom Hiddleston and Jeremy Renner, “Excited to see what’s next.”

Hiddleston will star in “Loki” and Renner in “Hawkeye”.

Downey Jr., Iron Man, shared his own clip of filming on the green screen. “Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame,” he said.

Cannot believe it’s been two years since Endgame…#LoveYouAll3000 pic.twitter.com/jeHtQ6cexQ — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) April 26, 2021

The Russo Brothers, who directed the movie, shared behind-the-scenes pictures from filming.

See more celebration of the film below:

Avengers: Endgame was released two years ago today. I was lucky enough to attend the premiere, thanks to @KelleyLCarter. It remains the greatest theatre experience I’ve ever had. If you get a chance, you should watch clips with the audience reaction. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/QovP6s0eDm — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 26, 2021

Two years ago, Avengers: Endgame was released in theaters. Thanos called Endgame 🎬 (via @plasticaction_) pic.twitter.com/LAwP6igD26 — ESPN (@espn) April 26, 2021