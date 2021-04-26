Billie Eilish Drops Teaser Clip For New Track ‘Happier Than Ever’

Click to share this via email

Billie Eilish is giving fans a sneak preview of her brand new song, “Happier Than Ever”.

The 19-year-old star took to Twitter on Monday, April 26 to share a snippet of the mellow track.

Happier Than Ever pic.twitter.com/vaIbjfIvEb — billie eilish (@billieeilish) April 26, 2021

The clip sees the “Bad Guy” singer turning slowly towards the camera as the song plays in the background.

“When I’m away from you, I’m happier than ever,” sings the Grammy-winner.

Eilish first discussed the song during “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” on AppleTV+.

“I thought the whole song was just more like nothing even specific that they did, you’re just not happy being with them. You can’t even explain it,” she explained to her brother and producer Finneas.