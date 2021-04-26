Blake Shelton Hilariously Dances To Snoop Dogg Track In Backstage Clip From ‘The Voice’

Click to share this via email

Blake Shelton is “dropping it like it’s hot” on “The Voice”.

The country music superstar took to Twitter on Monday, April 26 to showcase his best hip hop moves.

“Let’s bring these moves back again…” Shelton captioned the hilarious clip, which sees him dancing to Snoop Dogg’s 2004 hit, “Drop It Like It’s Hot”.

The video comes on the same day that Snoop Dogg re-joins Shelton as a guest judge.

The singer also took to Instagram to share a photograph of himself and the rapper together.

“Name a better duo.. I’ll wait. #TeamBlake #TheVoice,” he wrote in the caption.

Shelton encouraged fans to tune into tonight’s show in a separate post.

“Who still has their steal to use? I do!!!!! Y’all tune into @nbcthevoice tonight!”, he said.