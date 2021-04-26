Rachel Mac And Zae Romeo Wow Judges With Moving Knockout Battle On ‘The Voice’

Click to share this via email

Rachel Mac and Zae Romeo brought the competition to the next level during Monday’s installment of “The Voice“.

Mac was first up to battle it out in the knockout faceoff, delivering a powerful rendition of Jewel’s “Foolish Games”.

Romeo fought right back, wowing the judges with his pitch perfect performance of Børns‘ “Electric Love”.

“I have been moved!”, said judge Kelly Clarkson after both performers finished singing.

“I have been moved as well,” agreed John Legend.

The decision was ultimately down to Nick Jonas, who struggled to choose between the two singers.

“This performance just made this decision very, very difficult,” admitted the Jonas Brother, before adding, “The winner of this knockout is Rachel.”

“I picked Rachel because she’s kind of a dark horse,” he explained. “I think she’s one of the strongest vocalists we have.”