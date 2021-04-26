Oscar Producers Wouldn’t Let Anthony Hopkins Zoom In To Ceremony

The Academy Award producers weren’t joking around when they said Zooming into the ceremony wouldn’t be allowed.

The 2021 Oscars ended on an anti-climatic note when Chadwick Boseman didn’t win like predicted and the award instead went to Anthony Hopkins in “The Father”.

Hopkins, who was not able to travel due to the pandemic, was instead at home asleep in Wales.

According to IndieWire, Hopkins’ reps “pleaded” with producers to allow the star to Zoom in but they wouldn’t make the exception.

New York Times journalist Kyle Buchanan also clarified that Hopkins was turned down.

I can confirm Anthony Hopkins offered to Zoom into the ceremony and Oscar producers turned him down… but another rumor said Olivia Colman was ready to accept for him, which as near as I can determine isn't true. She's busy shooting a movie and only showed up for her category. — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) April 26, 2021

Ultimately, Hopkins woke up to find himself a two time Oscar winner.

He shared his acceptance speech via Instagram where he paid tribute to Boseman.

“I want to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman, who was taken from us far too early. Again, thank you all very much,” Hopkins said. “I really did not expect this, so I feel very privileged and honoured, thank you.”