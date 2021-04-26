Oprah Admits She ‘Teared Up’ While Watching Derek Chauvin Receive Guilty Verdict

Oprah is reflecting on the emotions that she felt while watching jurors deliver a guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin.

The iconic TV presenter discussed the murder trial involving the former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd during an upcoming interview with Dr. Oz.

“From the pandemic’s toll on our divided country to the death of George Floyd and the emotional racial reckoning that has ensued, you think we’re all in a state of collective trauma?” asked Oz.

“So when I watched the verdict live like so many other people did around the world, I started to tear up and I asked myself, where is this emotion coming from?” replied Oprah.

RELATED: Oprah Was Surprised By The ‘Reverberating Impact’ Of The Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Interview

“And I was having, you know, you know, flashbacks of Emmett Till and all the names that we’ve heard protesters speak, Philando Castile, Breonna Taylor.”

Till, a 14-year-old Black boy, was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 after being accused of flirting with a white woman.

Oprah continued, “I was thinking about all the people who have stood in courtrooms over the years, Black people waiting for justice to be served and not hearing the verdict that they deserved. And this moment was a sacrifice for all of the people who didn’t receive justice.”

RELATED: Oprah Winfrey Talks About The Pandemic, Her Reaction To The Chauvin Trial Verdict

“Now, through this Chauvin verdict, having some sense of what they experienced, being recognized”

Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury reached a guilty verdict on all charges on April 20.

RELATED: Research Shows The Queen Has A Bigger ‘Global Brand’ Than Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian

Oz’s interview with Winfrey airs on Thursday, April 29.