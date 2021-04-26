Jay-Z Opens Up About Parenting Alongside Beyoncé

Jay-Z is sharing new insight into his private life with Beyoncé.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, the rapper spoke about his and Bey’s children, Blue Ivy, 9, and twins Sir, and Rumi, 4.

“Feeling loved is the most important thing a child needs, you know?” Jay-Z said. “Not ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.’ What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible.”

RELATED: Beyoncé Kisses Jay-Z In Tender PDA Moment

The busy power couple has made sure to put family above all else.

He added, “[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be. It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

RELATED: Beyonce, Justin Timberlake, Lili Reinhart, George Takei And More Celebrities React To Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting

Earlier this month, Beyoncé and Jay-Z celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary with a glam trip to Las Vegas.