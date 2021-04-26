Patrick Dempsey To Sing Publicly For The First Time In ‘Enchanted, Disenchanted’

Patrick Dempsey will be bravely showcasing his vocal skills in the upcoming “Enchanted” sequel.

The 55-year-old star is set to sing publicly for the first time ever while reprising his role as Robert Philip in “Enchanted, Disenchanted”.

“I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason,” said the actor in a new interview with Variety. “So bear with me.”

RELATED: Patrick Dempsey Reunites With Amy Adams For ‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’

Expressing his hopes that “fans embrace” his singing, he continued, “They’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting.”

Unfortunately, Dempsey will not be duetting with Broadway legend Idina Menzel, who has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Nancy in the sequel.

“I don’t sing with her,” he confirmed.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Teases Patrick Dempsey’s Return: Watch The Promo

The film is slated to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service with no release date set in stone.

“Enchanted” was released in 2007 and was a commercial and critical success. It earned approximately $340.5 million against an estimated budget of $85 million. It also received Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy Award nominations.

The original movie also starred Amy Adams, James Marsden and Susan Sarandon.

RELATED: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Confirms Patrick Dempsey Will Make Another Appearance

The sequel is due to begin filming in Ireland soon.