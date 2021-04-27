‘Big Brother Canada’ Has Surprise Monday Eviction

Two houseguests faced off in a gruelling head-to-head challenge for a chance to win their way back into the house during the latest installment of “Big Brother Canada“.

After last week’s fake double eviction, Jedson Tavernier and Tera Gillen-Petrozzi took part in an epic battle back competition.

Jedson and Tera — Photo: Big Brother Canada

Ontario’s Gillen-Petrozzi ultimately emerged victoriously and rejoined the four remaining houseguests, while Tavernier officially became the season’s fourth jury member.

“I made it this far by playing true to myself and never wavering from that,” said Tavernier. “But I think to ultimately get to the end, you’re going to have to be cut-throat, you’re going to have to betray people, you’re going to have to lie and deceive, and those are just things that I find hard to do.”

After the doors to the backyard finally opened, the houseguests were shocked to see Gillen-Petrozzi standing victorious. As the aftermath unfolded, the houseguests still needed to crown a new Head of Household. In a memory game that saw the houseguests placing bets on their own knowledge, Calgary, Alberta’s Breydon White won his first HOH of the season.

