Justin Bieber Is Joined By Jimmy Fallon And The Roots To Belt Out ‘Peaches’ In ‘Classroom Instruments’ Skit

By Becca Longmire.

Justin Bieber teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a special performance of “Peaches”.

Bieber became the latest celeb to star in a “Classroom Instruments” skit, with the musicians using things like a toy piano, clappers, and bongos to perform the catchy song.

Fallon contributed vocals and played a shaker and a kazoo.

The group ended the track by blowing up a paper bag and popping it.

Bieber’s latest appearance comes after he belted out a special rendition of “Lonely” to a small group of prisoners at L.A. County’s California State Prison.

A representative from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that Bieber and a pastor’s visit had been approved by the prison’s warden to support the prison’s faith-based programs.

