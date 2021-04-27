Justin Bieber Is Joined By Jimmy Fallon And The Roots To Belt Out ‘Peaches’ In ‘Classroom Instruments’ Skit

Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Justin Bieber teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a special performance of “Peaches”.

Bieber became the latest celeb to star in a “Classroom Instruments” skit, with the musicians using things like a toy piano, clappers, and bongos to perform the catchy song.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Thinks ‘So Many Pastors Put Themselves On This Pedestal’

Fallon contributed vocals and played a shaker and a kazoo.

The group ended the track by blowing up a paper bag and popping it.

Bieber’s latest appearance comes after he belted out a special rendition of “Lonely” to a small group of prisoners at L.A. County’s California State Prison.

A representative from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said that Bieber and a pastor’s visit had been approved by the prison’s warden to support the prison’s faith-based programs.