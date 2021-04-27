Daniel Kaluuya’s Oscars Joke About His Parents Having Sex Delights Late-Night Hosts

Joking about parents’ sex lives is always going to be great late-night fodder.

At the Oscars on Sunday, Daniel Kaluuya won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his searing portrayal of Black Panther Party chairman Fred Hampton in “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

But when he accepted the prize, while his comments on social justice were powerful, it was a joke about his parents that really got the audience going.

“My mum and my dad, they had sex, it’s amazing, do you know what I’m saying? Like, I’m here,” the actor said.

Picking up on the hilarious comment, Global’s “The Late Show” put together a clip reel of other instances in which Oscar winners thanked their parents for having sex.

On #LSSC tonight: Daniel Kaluuya isn’t the only Academy Award winner to thank his parents for procreating. pic.twitter.com/a3NdCJtgAo — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 27, 2021

In the video, clips from old Academy Awards broadcasts are altered with voiceovers, including one in which Gregory Peck says his mom and dad “got it on in the hayloft of a barn.”

Another clip has Barbra Streisand says her own parents “went at it like a couple of wild minks.”

“I’d like to thank my father for having a snake in his boot, and in his pants!” says Woody from “Toy Story”.

Tonight’s Monologue: The Oscars’ record low ratings, Biden’s approval numbers, and the U.S. chicken wing shortage. #FallonMono #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/gHm7uqvObN — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) April 27, 2021

On “The Tonight Show”, Jimmy Fallon was more into Kaluuya’s mom’s embarrassed reaction to the joke.

“His mom’s like, ‘What did he… what are you talking about?’ She’s the best,” he said. “His mom’s like, ‘This is so embarrassing.’ And he’s like, ‘Relax, no one saw it.'”

Daniel Kaluuya: First person to get an Oscar AND a beat-down from his mama on the same night ✨🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/bdKEFJWgqi — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) April 27, 2021

And on “The Daily Show”, Trevor Noah was also concerned about Kaluuya making the joke in front of his mother.

“Did this guy just say ‘sex’ in front of his African mother? Yo, let me tell you something. Forget saying ‘my parents had sex,’ just to say ‘sex’ in front of African parents will be instantly rewarded by an a**-whooping of monumental proportions, people,” Noah joked. “You can’t be saying ‘sex’ in front of African parents. In fact, I’m sure the only reason she didn’t whoop Daniel’s a** right there is because there were too many white people in attendance.”

He added, “In fact, that’s the only reason I’m staying in America. All the white people make me feel safe. Because if I go home, my mom is going to beat me because she sent me to the shop to buy bread but instead I bought a lollipop. Mommy, please!”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.