Lizzo Teases More Messages From Her And Chris Evans’ Instagram Exchange Following That Drunken DM

Lizzo is sharing more details about her and Chris Evans’ budding friendship.

The “Truth Hurts” singer hit headlines earlier this month after posting a screenshot of the random drunken message she recently sent to the “Captain America” star.

They’ve been having a conversation ever since despite Lizzo’s initial embarrassment. She has now given fans another update on TikTok after being asked about the exchange by a social media user.

“No shame in a drunk DM. God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” Evans responded, to which Lizzo replied, “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I’m glad you know I exist now.”

“Of course I do!” Evans insisted. “I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!”

Lizzo covered the rest of the messages.

The exchange comes after Lizzo shared a video of herself lip-syncing to TikTok audio by Tatayanna Mitchell, “The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him, and honestly it hurts me to the core – because damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing.”

RELATED: Lizzo And Amazon Team Up For New Reality TV Show Focusing On Full-Figured Dancers And Models

The Grammy winner sent Evans three emojis, including a puff of wind, a sports player, and a basketball.

Revealing she was drunk at the time of sending the message, she captioned the video, “Don’t drink and DM, kids… for legal porpoises, this is a joke.”