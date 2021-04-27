LeVar Burton Responds To Meghan McCain On Issue Of ‘Cancel Culture’: ‘I Think We Have A Consequence Culture’

LeVar Burton doesn’t really believe in “cancel culture.”

On Monday, the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Reading Rainbow” star appeared on “The View” and was asked a question about “cancellation” by co-host Meghan McCain.

“What do you think of that decision and about the cancel culture surrounding works of art or artists that are controversial?” she asked.

Noting that he had recently done some voice-over work for a Seuss Foundation video, Burton responded, “Dr. Seuss is more than simply a company that’s decided to put a couple of books on the shelf, to take them out of rotation.

“That man, Theodore Geisel, is responsible for generations of wholesome, healthy, wonderful, creative content for children of all ages. So, I think we need to put things in perspective.”

Answering the question about “cancel culture,” Burton took issue with the terminology itself.