Patrick Dempsey Says Final Appearance And That Dream Wedding On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Was ‘Beautiful’: ‘The Intention Was To Give People Hope’

Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t seen Thursday’s episode of “Grey’s Anatomy”.

Patrick Dempsey bid farewell to “Grey’s Anatomy” once again last week, and the actor has now spoken out about that “beautiful” final scene.

Dempsey, who plays Derek (a.k.a. McDreamy) on the much-loved drama, finally had his dream wedding with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) before he ultimately convinced her to wake up from her coronavirus hallucination to return to her kids.

The actor told Variety, “I thought it was a beautiful way to close it. The intention was to really give people some hope because they are such an iconic couple.

“We’ve lost so many people this year, the thought that we’d have angels hovering around us taking care of us is a good message to send out in such a bleak world that we’re living in. So for all of us, it was a beautiful ending to this story. I’m so grateful that I did it and happy that the fans really loved it.”

When asked how emotional it was finishing the last scene, Dempsey responded, “We all cried at the beginning and we hugged each other.

“It was really for us to get the message out there to wear a mask, take care of yourself. Ellen and I were like, ‘What can we do together to make some impact here?’ That was in the spring around this time last year. It just was a positive action that reverberates into more positive action.”

He said of whether there’d be any other scenarios where fans could see Derek return once more, “Who knows? Never say never with this show, right? I’m glad we did it this year. And Krista Vernoff did a fantastic job telling the story. It was just a great way to give people some hope.”