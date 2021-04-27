Kelly Clarkson Channels Adele For ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’ Cover

Kelly Clarkson has a message for her love’s new lover.

Clarkson and her house band Y’all covered Adele’s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)” on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The performance was part of Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segment.

“Send My Love (To Your New Lover”) was originally released by Adele in 2016 for her third studio album, 25. The song received critical and commercial acclaim, topping charts in more than a dozen countries and going five-times platinum.

Clarkson has covered countless songs on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, including Christina Aguilera’s “What a Girl Wants”, Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” and “Gaslighter” by the Chicks.