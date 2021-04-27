Queen Elizabeth Returns To Work, Holds Virtual Meetings Following Prince Philip’s Death

Queen Elizabeth II stoicly returned to work Tuesday following Prince Philip’s death at age 99 on April 9.
Her Majesty, dressed in a blue floral dress and pearls, appeared via videolink from Windsor Castle while welcoming dignitaries to Buckingham Palace.
The Queen held virtual audiences with the ambassador from the Republic of Latvia and the ambassador from the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire.
Her Excellency Mrs. Ivita Burmistre “was received in audience and presented the Letters of Recall of her predecessor and her own Letters of Credence as ambassador from the Republic of Latvia to the Court of St. James’s,” Hello! reported.
The meeting came 10 days after Philip was laid to rest in an intimate funeral service at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor.
Due to coronavirus, only 30 guests were in attendance, including Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry, who flew in from California for the funeral.
The Queen turned 95 on Wednesday, marking the occasion in low-key fashion at Windsor Castle.
Her birthday fell within the two-week royal mourning period.
The royal posted on Twitter:
The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS
