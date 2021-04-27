Korie Robertson Admits That NFL Kneeling Protests Initially ‘Felt Like A Total Rejection Of America’

The Robertsons have come a long way on how they view protests for criminal justice.

On the latest episode of “At Home with the Robertsons”, starring Willie and Korie Robertson, the hosts welcomed NFL stars Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Nate Boyer.

They all sat down for an open and honest conversation about the controversial kneeling protests during the national anthem kickstarted by Colin Kaepernick.

“The guys made the point that this is not hating America,” Korie said of how she has come to understand the protests. “This is a specific protest about police brutality and injustice against Black people. Once that came out and that message was kind of understood, people were more accepting of it, where at first it just felt like a total rejection of America and the values that we hold.”

Willie still wondered if protesting during a professional football game was really the best time to do that.

“Let’s say I’ve got something that I feel passionate about and I could go to someone’s wedding and stand up right in the middle and say it,” he said. “It would be all over the news, it’ll be the thing talked about and is that the best, y’know, is that the best time?”

“If you look at the history of this country,” Thomas responded, “it was literally founded on protests, you were literally running from Britain, right? You were protesting taxation, this is what this country was founded on was protests. So to say protesting is inappropriate at any time is just, to me, a lack of understanding of how this country even got started … there’s nothing more fundamentally American than a protest.”

Korie also pointed out that doing the protests during the games was part of what made them effective.

“Because it is when people are watching,” she said. “If you have a platform and there’s a chance for you to get eyeballs on it, and you have something that’s really important to you, that’s probably a good time to do it.”

Thomas added, “Everybody who took a knee, everybody who was fighting for social justice and using their voice and platform. We were just trying to say, ‘Look, if we’re looked at as leaders in our community, and we can talk about, you know, stopping domestic violence; we can talk about, like, you know, raising awareness for cancer, anti-bullying and stuff like that, when it comes to issues in the African-American community, why can’t we be the leaders and the champions of that as well? And use our voice and platform and do it?'”