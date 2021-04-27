LaKeith Stanfield Is ‘Yasuke’ In Action-Packed Animated Netflix Trailer

An Oscar-nominated actor is lending his voice to Netflix’s action-packed new trailer for “Yasuke”.

LaKeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”) voices the titular character in Netflix’s inbound six-part series. “Yasuke” is inspired by the real-life story of a Black man who reached “samurai” status in 16th-century Japan. In the action-packed trailer, Stanfield’s character is a hopeful ronin tasked with protecting a young child from forces of evil.

RELATED: Pete Davidson To Play Joey Ramone In Netflix Biopic

“Yasuke” premieres April 29 on Netflix.