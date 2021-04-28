Chris Pratt Is Ready To Fight Aliens In The First Look Trailer For The Sci-Fi Movie ‘The Tomorrow War’

Fans are getting their first look at Chris Pratt as he prepares to battle aliens in the sci-fi movie “The Tomorrow War”.

The present-day world is stunned when a group of time travellers from 2051 arrive to deliver a terrifying message: 30 years from now humankind will be losing a deadly battle against alien invaders. The only hope for the future is for citizens of 2021 to leap through time and join the fight. Among those recruited for the future fight is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet.

“The Tomorrow War” marks the live-action directorial debut of “The LEGO Batman Movie” director Chris McKay. The movie was previously set to be released into theatres by Paramount but was sold to Amazon Prime Video where it will make its debut globally on July 2.

Check out images from the film below.

Amazon Prime Video — Amazon Prime Video

CHRIS PRATT, EDWIN HODGE, and SAM RICHARDSON star in THE TOMORROW WAR – Amazon Prime Video