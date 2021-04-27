Arnold Schwarzenegger Admits Daughter Katherine ‘Freaks Out’ When He Holds Her And Chris Pratt’s Baby Daughter Lyla

Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about being a granddad during an appearance on Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Schwarzenegger was asked about his daughter Katherine and husband Chris Pratt welcoming baby daughter Lyla in August 2020.

When questioned how it’s going, the actor replied, “Fantastic. The only thing is, it makes me feel old to think about, Now I have a grandchild. But it’s really great having a grandchild. It’s a beautiful, beautiful baby—baby Lyla—and I’m very proud of Katherine and Chris. They’re doing really great together as parents.”

As Kimmel pointed out that it’s most children’s dream to have an animal-filled home like Schwarzenegger’s, he responded: “She has already been over here several times at the house, and she sat on top of [my donkey] Lulu and on top of [my horse] Whiskey.

“And I think she’s going to be a great horseback rider.”

The former governor of California then spoke about whether he’s been on babysitting and diaper-changing duty since Katherine gave birth.

“I did all of that when I had kids,” he shared. “When my kids were growing up, I participated, and it was a lot of fun to do that. But I have never changed diapers on Lyla because I think that Katherine is the expert gatekeeper. She just, whenever you touch the baby, says, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God! Like this.'”

Schwarzenegger continued, “I said, ‘Katherine, come on, now. I’ve held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I’m doing. I’m an expert in that stuff.’ She just freaks out and does it. [But] I think it’s natural.”