Netflix Shows Off Huge Slate Of Summer Movies In Epic New Sizzle Reel

Movie buffs who don’t like to get off the couch are in for a big summer.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted an epic new sizzle reel, previewing its massive slate of summer movies, with at least one new movie set to premiere each week from April until August.

The preview also features some of the movies’ stars commenting on all the entertainment in store, including Kevin Hart, Addison Rae, and Joey King.

Among the notable movies coming out are Hart’s comedy “Fatherhood”, the animated comedy “America: The Motion Picture” featuring the voice of Channing Tatum as George Washington, the Liam Neeson thriller “The Ice Road”, “The Kissing Booth 3” and the first footage from the highly anticipated “Fear Street” trilogy based on the books by R.L. Stine.

Check out all the highlights below.

APRIL

Amanda Seyfried in “Things Heard & Seen” – Photo: Anna Kooris/NETFLIX © 2020

THINGS HEARD & SEEN ⬥ 4/29

“A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.”

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES ⬥ 4/30

MAY

Kelvin Harrison Jr. in “Monster” – Photo: NETFLIX © 2021

MONSTER ⬥ 5/7

“‘Monster’ tells the story of Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) a seventeen-year-old honor student whose world comes crashing down around him when he is charged with felony murder. The film follows his dramatic journey from a smart, likeable film student from Harlem attending an elite high school through a complex legal battle that could leave him spending the rest of his life in prison.”

OXYGEN (OXYGÈNE) ⬥ 5/12

Amy Adams in “The Woman in the Window” – Photo: Netflix

THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW ⬥ 5/14

“Confined by her agoraphobia, Anna Fox finds herself keeping tabs on the new family across the street through the windows of her NYC home. After witnessing a brutal crime, secrets begin to unravel and nothing and no one are what they seem.”

“Army of the Dead” – Photo: NETFLIX © 2021

ARMY OF THE DEAD ⬥ 5/21

“Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.”

BAGGIO: THE DIVINE PONYTAIL (IL DIVIN CODINO) ⬥ 5/26 ⬥ New Photos HERE

GHOST LAB ⬥ 5/26 ⬥ Release Date Announcement and New Photos HERE

BLUE MIRACLE ⬥ 5/27 ⬥ Release Date and New Photo HERE

JUNE

“Carnaval” – Photo: Netflix

CARNAVAL ⬥ 6/2

“After a video of her boyfriend cheating on her goes viral 23 year old Nina uses her digital influencer connections to get an all-paid-for, all-access, all-you-can-do trip to Salvador during Carnaval, bringing along her three best friends.”

AWAKE ⬥ 6/9

“Wish Dragon” – Photo: 2021 SPAI. All Rights Reserved

WISH DRAGON ⬥ 6/11

“In Sony Pictures Animation’s ‘Wish Dragon’, Din, a working-class college student with big dreams but small means, and Long, a cynical but all-powerful dragon capable of granting wishes, set off on a hilarious adventure through modern day Shanghai in pursuit of Din’s long-lost childhood friend, Lina. Their journey forces them to answer some of life’s biggest questions – because when you can wish for anything, you have to decide what really matters.”

SKATER GIRL ⬥ 6/11

JAGAME THANDHIRAM ⬥ 6/18

Kevin Hart and Alfre Woodard in “Fatherhood” – Photo: PHILIPPE BOSSE/NETFLIX © 2021.

FATHERHOOD ⬥ 6/18

“In this heartwarming, funny and emotional true story, Kevin Hart stars as a widower taking on one of the toughest jobs in the world: fatherhood.”

GOOD ON PAPER ⬥ 6/23

“The Ice Road” – Photo: NETFLIX © 2021

THE ICE ROAD ⬥ 6/25

“After a remote diamond mine collapses in far northern Canada, a ‘big-rig’ ice road driver (Liam Neeson) must lead an impossible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the trapped miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.”

Channing Tatum as George Washington in “America: The Motion Picture”. Photo: America, The Motion Picture, LLC. © 2021

AMERICA: THE MOTION PICTURE ⬥ 6/30

“In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a very pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father’s Founding… uh, Fathers.”

THE HOUSE OF FLOWERS: THE MOVIE (LA CASA DE LAS FLORES: LA PELÍCULA)

JULY

Christina Milian in “Resort to Love” – Photo: David Bloomer/ NETFLIX © 2020

RESORT TO LOVE ⬥ 7/29

“A romantic comedy about aspiring pop star Erica (Christina Milian) who ends up as the entertainment at her ex-fiancé’s wedding after reluctantly taking a gig at a luxurious Mauritius island resort while in the wake of a music career meltdown. She tries to keep their past relationship a secret from his bride-to-be Beverly, but Erica rediscovers her feelings for her ex, Jason (Jay Pharoah), despite his brother Caleb’s (Sinqua Walls) attempts to keep them from falling back in love. In this warm and funny romantic story that explores the bonds of love and family, the question soon becomes will Erica sing at Beverly’s wedding – or her own?”

THE LAST MERCENARY (LE DERNIER MERCENAIRE) ⬥ 7/30

“Blood Red Sky” – Photo: Netflix

BLOOD RED SKY

“A woman with a mysterious illness is forced into action when a group of terrorists attempt to hijack a transatlantic overnight flight. In order to protect her son she will have to reveal a dark secret, and unleash the vampire within that she fought to hide.”

TROLLHUNTERS: RISE OF THE TITANS ⬥ First Look Photos HERE

THE LAST LETTER FROM YOUR LOVER ⬥ Brand New Photos HERE

AUGUST

Jason Momoa in “Sweet Girl” – Photo: CLAY ENOS/NETFLIX © 2021

SWEET GIRL ⬥ 8/20

HE’S ALL THAT ⬥ 8/27

BECKETT

“The Kissing Booth 3” – Photo: Netflix

THE KISSING BOOTH 3 ⬥ 8/11

“It’s the summer before Elle heads to college, and she has a secret: She got into both Harvard, where her dreamy boyfriend Noah goes, and Berkeley, where her BFF Lee is going. Which path will Elle choose?”

SUMMER

FEAR STREET TRILOGY

BOB ROSS: HAPPY ACCIDENTS, BETRAYAL & GREED

THE LOUD HOUSE MOVIE

VIVO