Rose Byrne Becomes An Aerobics Star In Apple TV+’s 1980s-Set Series ‘Physical’

Get your leg warmers and spandex ready because it’s time to get physical with Rose Byrne.

Apple TV+ has released the new trailer for the 1980s-set dark comedy series “Physical” starring Byrne as Sheila, an unhappy housewife looking for a bit of cheer in her life. Battling self-image issues, Sheila finds solace in an unlikely place: aerobics. Tying the trendy new workout obsession into the rise of home video recording, Sheila is catapulted into the spotlight as an early female lifestyle guru.

In addition to Byrne, “Physical” stars Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks, and Ashley Liao.

The 10-episode series launches on Apple TV+, with the first three episodes on June 18. Following the premiere, one new episode will arrive on the streaming platform every Friday.