Duchess Catherine & Prince William Have Play Date With A Tractor And A Sheep

The royals are getting sheepish.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William spent some time getting to know the local farm animals in Darlington, England, on Tuesday. The royals met farmer Stewart Chapman, his wife Clare Wise, and their daughter Clover Chapman to get the lowdown on farming life.

And they both tried their hands at driving a tractor.

The duchess got up close and personal with an adorable sheep and other animals. She and William also got some hands-on experience with a tractor and met with farm workers.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Clover Chapman. Photo: WEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images — Photo: WEN HUMPHREYS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate was wearing a Troy London sweater, a Seeland jacket, and boots she owned since her pre-royals days, per the Daily Mail.