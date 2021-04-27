Ed Helms And Kelly Clarkson Sing A Duet Of ‘Since U Been Gone’ On A Banjo

Click to share this via email

Ed Helms has gotten pretty handy with a banjo.

On Tuesday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, the host welcomed Helms, who talked about his love of playing banjo music.

Asked if he’s learned any new songs, the actor pulled out his banjo to play a cover of “a traditional tune” that he told Clarkson she might know.

He then launched into a folksy take on her classic hit “Since U Been Gone”.

Clarkson joined in on the performance, turning it into a countrified duet.

“Oh my gosh, no joke, I might be calling you,” Clarkson told him afterward. “I feel like we just connected.”