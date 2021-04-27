James Corden Is The Iconic Voice Of ‘Mortal Kombat’ Theme Song In ‘Late Late Show’ Sketch

Fun fact: James Corden is the iconic voice of the “Mortal Kombat” theme song.

Well… not really, but he gave it the ol’ college try on Monday night’s episode of “The Late Late Show”. In the late-night skit, Corden plays a musician called in to recite the famous, primal roar in the “Mortal Kombat” video game theme song.

“The game is called ‘Mortal Kombat’, so maybe more like a primal scream,” Corden’s producer recommends. “Just let it out.”

Corden struggles to get it right: under-performing, forgetting his line, and screaming out words that sound like “Mortal Kombat”. The late-night host finally gets it right, performing a “fatality” on the studio wall by punching through it and ripping out wires.

The segment follows the anticipated release of Warner Bros. and HBO Max’s “Mortal Kombat” movie on April 23. The movie got mixed reactions but scored a B+ audience rating via CinemaScore.