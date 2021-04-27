Jenna Bush Hager Explains How She Dodged Her 8-Year-Old Daughter’s Sex Question While Watching The 2021 Oscars

Jenna Bush Hager had a hilarious response to her eight-year-old daughter Mila’s question about sex during the 2021 Oscars Sunday night.

Hager explained on “Today with Hoda & Jenna” how she’d been reading a book in bed with her husband Henry watching the ceremony when her eldest child wanted to crawl in bed and watch it with them.

She told her co-host Hoda Kotb, “Mila snuck in and was lying next to me. I said to Henry, ‘Isn’t there something beautiful about having a baby in bed with you on a Sunday night?’ She said, ‘I want to be an actress. Can I watch a little of the Oscars?’ Harmless, right?”

The family then watched Daniel Kaluuya give his memorable speech after winning the Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Kaluuya said during the speech, “You got to celebrate life, man! We’re breathing, walking, it’s incredible. It’s incredible. Like, it’s incredible. My mom met my dad, they had sex. It’s amazing.”

Hager, who is also mom to daughter Poppy, 5, and son Hal, 1, explained, “He does his acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor and it was really beautiful and his mom was in the audience. And Mila said, ‘Is that his mom?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’ And I said, ‘But I’m still trying to read.'”

She continued, “And then all of a sudden, his speech gets a little windy and he says, ‘It’s beautiful to be alive. I want to thank my mom and my dad for having sex.’ Now I’m worried, he said that. And then Mila said, ‘Mommy, what’s sex?'”

Adding she wasn’t ready to have “the talk,” Hager said: “For some reason, on a Sunday night, in bed with my daughter reading a book, I couldn’t go there. I said, ‘No, he said, “Sixty-six!” Six! Six is a number!’ And she looked at me with her little eyes, like, ‘You’re lying.’ Henry was like, ‘This wasn’t a good idea.'”