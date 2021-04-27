Liv Tyler Shares Adorable Snap Of Her Children And Their ‘Sweet Godfather’ David Beckham

Click to share this via email

Liv Tyler is celebrating her longtime pal, David Beckham.

While cheering on Beckham and his Miami soccer team, Inter Miami CF, as they earned their first win of the season, the “Lord Of The Rings” actress, 43, revealed the athlete is a special person in both of her daughters’ lives.

Tyler shares her girls Lula Rose, 4, and Sailor Gene, 6, with her longtime partner Dave Gardner. She is also mom to 16-year-old Milo, who she shares with ex-husband Royston Langdon.

“Congratulations to our sweet godfather @davidbeckham for your 1st @intermiamicf win!” Tyler wrote, alongside a shot of Beckham holding Lula and Sailor. “We are so so proud of you!”

Tyler also congratulated her love Gardner, who is Beckham’s agent.

Beckham later hit the comments section leaving two emojis, “❤️❤️.”

The former “9-1-1: Lone Star” actress also shared a number of photos from their outing to the soccer game on her Instagram story.