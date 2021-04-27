The Mystery Deepens In ‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2 Trailer

The Mexican thriller is back for another season of secrets and intrigue.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for season 2 of “Who Killed Sara?” starring Manolo Cardona as Alex Guzman who is on a mission to find out who killed his sister.

RELATED: Netflix Shows Off Huge Slate Of Summer Movies In Epic New Sizzle Reel

“Alex Guzman has to face his worst nightmare: his sister’s Sara true personality, whom clearly he never knew at all,” Netflix says of the second season. “At the same time, a buried mystery corpse in his own patio becomes a ticking clock that can make him go back to prison at any time. He has no other choice than to become an investigator and put together all the pieces that will portray Sara’s true and terrible story and her relationship with the Lazcano family.”

RELATED: Netflix Shares First Look At Common As He Joins Season Two Of ‘Never Have I Ever’

The series also stars Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones.

“Who Killed Sara?” season 2 premieres May 19.