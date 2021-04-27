Andra Day FaceTimes In Creative Music Video For ‘Phone Dies’

Make sure your phone is fully charged for Andra Day’s new song, “Phone Dies”.

Day, 36, is having no shortage of success these days. “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” actress earned a Best Actress Golden Globe Award and an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of the late icon. On Tuesday, Day released the creative music video for “Phone Dies”.

“I’ll let you feel these vibes until my phone dies,” she sings over the funky tones and samba beat. “Phone Dies” is produced by multitalented Oscar-winner Anderson .Paak.

Day hasn’t released a solo studio album since 2015’s debut, Cheers to the Fall; however, she did contribute to The United States vs. Billie Holiday soundtrack. She topped charts with 2015’s “Rise Up”.