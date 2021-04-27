Willow Smith Enlists Travis Barker For Pop-Punk Track ‘Transparent Soul’

Willow Smith debuted a new single Tuesday, titled “Transparent Soul”.

The pop-punk track, which draws inspiration from Paramore and Fall Out Boy, features Blink182’s Travis Barker on the drums. Smith also dropped an accompanying music video.

“I knew a boy just like you/He’s a snake just like you/Such a fake just like you/But I can see the truth,” she sings.

According to Smith, the song was inspired by a quote she read from Hindu guru Radhanath Swami, telling Rolling Stone, “It really spoke to me… and that’s kind of how the idea of this song came to be.”

“It is said that a saintly person is so pure that he or she acts like a spotless mirror,” the famous quote goes. “When we come in the presence of such a mirror-like soul, we can see both the beauty and ugliness of our inner life.”

“Transparent Soul” is Smith’s first release since her 2020 album release R I S E.