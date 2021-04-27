Dax Shepard Shares How He Told His Daughters About Attending AA Meetings And His Recent Relapse

Dax Shepard is an open book when it comes to his kids.

Shepard, who shares daughters Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8, with his other half Kristen Bell, told Chelsea Clinton on her “In Fact” podcast how he’s been open with his kids in terms of his recent relapse.

The actor revealed in September how he had relapsed with painkillers after being sober for 16 years, following a pair of off-roading and motorcycle accidents.

He told Clinton of his kids, “They knew when I relapsed, we explained, ‘Well, Daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then Daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills.’ Yeah, we tell them the whole thing.”

Shepard also shared how his daughter once asked if she could attend AA meetings with her dad when she was younger.

He recalled, “They know that dad goes to an AA meeting every Tuesday and Thursday. One of the cuter moments was, I wanna say my oldest daughter was three, back when my daughters wanted to be with me 24 hours a day. She said, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, ‘I’m going to AA.'”

Adding, “She said, ‘Why do you have to go?’ I said, ‘Because I’m an alcoholic and if I don’t go there, then I’ll drink and then I’ll be a terrible dad.’

“And she said, ‘Can I go?’ I said, ‘Well, no, you got to be an alcoholic.’ And she goes, ‘I’m gonna be an alcoholic,'” he laughed. “I said, ‘You might become one. The odds are not in your favour, but you’re not there yet.'”