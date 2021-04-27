KISS Documentary Enlists Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Dave Grohl & More

Click to share this via email

KISS fans can rock and roll all night long with two nights of a new biographical documentary.

A&E is setting the stage for “Biography: KISSTORY”, a new documentary recounting the band’s journey to global stardom.

“Biography” KISSTORY” features appearances by Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and current band members Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. Other renowned names in the rock sphere featured include Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine), manager Doc McGhee (Motley Crue, Bon Jovi), music producer Bob Ezrin (Alice Cooper, Pink Floyd).

KISS is the number one gold record selling band of all-time. They have sold more than 100 million albums and put on record-breaking global tours over 40 years.

The biopic airs over two nights, June 27 and June 28, between 9 to 11 p.m. ET/PT.