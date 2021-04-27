Anderson Cooper Celebrates Son Wyatt’s First Birthday: ‘I Love Him More Than I Ever Thought Possible’

Click to share this via email

Anderson Cooper’s little boy is growing up so fast.

The CNN anchor, 53, is celebrating little Wyatt’s first birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.

Last year, Cooper welcomed Wyatt via surrogate. The “Jeopardy!” guest host co-parents Wyatt with his ex Benjamin Maisani.

“Today is Wyatt’s first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year,” Cooper captioned a series of photos. “He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and i love him more than I ever thought possible.”

Cooper’s famous pals Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen also shared tributes for the youngster.

Sharing a photo of himself and little Wyatt twinning in plaid, Cohen wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper! I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben.”

For her post, Ripa called herself Wyatt’s “MeeMaw.”