Anderson Cooper Celebrates Son Wyatt’s First Birthday: ‘I Love Him More Than I Ever Thought Possible’

Anderson Cooper’s little boy is growing up so fast.
The CNN anchor, 53, is celebrating little Wyatt’s first birthday with a sweet message on Instagram.
Last year, Cooper welcomed Wyatt via surrogate. The “Jeopardy!” guest host co-parents Wyatt with his ex Benjamin Maisani.
“Today is Wyatt’s first birthday. I can’t believe it has already been a year,” Cooper captioned a series of photos. “He is sweet and funny, happy and kind, and i love him more than I ever thought possible.”
Cooper’s famous pals Kelly Ripa and Andy Cohen also shared tributes for the youngster.
Sharing a photo of himself and little Wyatt twinning in plaid, Cohen wrote, “Happy 1st Birthday Wyatt Cooper! I love twinning with you. XO Uncle Andy & Mr. Ben.”
For her post, Ripa called herself Wyatt’s “MeeMaw.”