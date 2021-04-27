‘The Flintstones’ Set To Get A Sequel Series ‘Bedrock’

By Corey Atad.

"The Flinstones"
"The Flinstones" — Photo: CP Images

The Flintstones are coming back for more prehistoric comedy.

Warner Bros. Animation and Fox are developing a new sequel series, “Bedrock”, with Elizabeth Banks set to star and executive produce.

The actress will voice Pebbles Flintstone, now an adult, as she embarks on a new career, all while the Stone Age begins giving way to the glories of the Bronze Age in the series, set 20 years after the original.

“Long before the Simpsons and Springfield, the Griffins and Quahog or even when the Belchers started serving burgers on Ocean Avenue, there were the Flintstones and Bedrock,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment.

The original “Flintstones” series was the first animated show to air in primetime, running for six seasons from 1960 to 1966, and airing 166 episodes in total.

A number of revival and spin-off shows have aired in the decades since, as well as two live-action films.

