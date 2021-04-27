Anna Duggar Fires Back At Social Media User Questioning Whether Her Husband Josh Duggar Can Afford To Have 7 Kids

Click to share this via email

Anna Duggar jumped to her husband Josh’s defense on social media over the weekend.

Duggar announced they’re expecting their seventh child, a baby girl, together on Friday, posting:

One social media user then asked: “How do you afford all those kids? Does Josh even work?”

“Yes, my husband is a diligent worker and provides well for our family,” the “19 Kids and Counting” star responded.

Credit: Instagram/annaduggar

The Duggars are also parents to kids Maryella Hope, 1, Mason Garrett, 3, Meredith Grace, 5, Marcus Anthony, 7, Michael James, 9, and Mackynzie Renée, 11.

People reported that although details about Josh’s job currently remained unclear, he did resign from his position at the Family Research Council, a Christian lobbying organization based in Washington, D.C., in 2015, amid reports that he was accused of child molestation as a teen.

The pair, whose marriage hit headlines in 2015 after Josh confessed to cheating and having an addiction to pornography, celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in October.