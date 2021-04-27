Bindi Irwin’s Newborn Daughter Is Already A ‘Little Wildlife Warrior’ Hanging With The Turtles

Bindi Irwin has a mini “wildlife warrior” on her hands.

The 22-year-old daughter to the late Steve Irwin shared an adorable photo of little Grace as she turned one month old, featuring a couple of turtles.

“To celebrate one month, our beautiful Grace Warrior received her first khakis and met the star tortoises here at Australia Zoo,” Bindi captioned the adorable image.

She added, “We’re so proud of our Wildlife Warrior princess. I know our darling girl is going to grow up caring for Mother Earth and all her animals.”

Bindi also shared a sweet video of the same photoshoot, showing Grace happily moving around while the turtles hung out above her head.

Bindi and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed little Grace last month, just a year after tying the knot.

The “Dancing With The Stars” alum previously opened up about welcoming baby Grace without her dad.

In a clip from Bindi’s new TV special, “Crikey! It’s a Baby,” Bindi said, “It’s hard knowing that she’ll never get to actually meet (my dad), and it’s devastating because I’ll never get to watch that connection,” Bindi said in a teaser clip posted by Animal Planet on Instagram. “But I cannot wait to be able to tell beautiful Grace all of these stories about Dad, to be able to share with her what an amazing father he was.”