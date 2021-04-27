‘Citizen Kane’ Loses 100 Per Cent Rotten Tomatoes Score Thanks To 80-Year-Old Review

The perfect run for “Citizen Kane” is technically over.

Often considered the very best American film ever made, Orson Welles’ 1941 classic has long held a perfect 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes. Until now.

Thanks to the addition of an 80-year-old review of the film, dated May 7, 1941, from the Chicago Tribune, the film now holds only a 99 per cent rating.

Rotten Tomatoes literally dug up an 80 year old negative review of Citizen Kane and now the movie no longer has a 100% fresh rating pic.twitter.com/0I8cxvuGdd — Screaming Pectoriloquy (@Caulimovirus) April 26, 2021

“It’s interesting. It’s different. In fact, it’s bizarre enough to become a museum piece. But its sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment,” Mae Tinee’s vintage review states.

Of course, one old negative review will not affect the reputation of “Citizen Kane”, which was controversial at the time of its release, but as gone on to be a nearly universally acclaimed masterpiece.

The story of the fictional Charles Foster Kane won the Academy Award for Best Screenplay at the time, and has gone on to inspire generations of moviegoers and filmmakers alike, including director David Fincher, who made the Oscar-winning “Mank”, about the writing of the classic film.