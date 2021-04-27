Tom Cruise Reportedly Saved Elisabeth Shue From Spinning Helicopter Blades On Set Of 1987’s ‘Cocktail’

Tom Cruise reportedly saved his “Cocktail” co-star Elisabeth Shue’s life on the set of the 1987 film.

According to The Sun, who found a Facebook post from aerial camera operator Bill Bennett detailing a reported incident that had Cruise saving Shue from a spinning helicopter blade. Bennett’s post was shared during a gathering of “Crew Stories”.

As Bennett recalls, Shue, 57, had apparently turned away from a conversation with Cruise, 58, and their director when she nearly collided with the blades.

“Tom saw where Elisabeth was going,” Bennett claimed. “Tom is a pilot, rated in both airplanes and helicopters, and instantly saw the danger. He lunged after her, but only was able grab her legs, tackling her to the ground. “He rolled her over, dragging her at the same time, and you could see the momentary anger on her face while she was yelling “Why did you do that?”

He continued, “But by that time he is pointing at the tail rotor which is now a couple feet away, screaming at her that she almost died. At that point she turned white, and he pulled her back towards the front of the helicopter and they walked away. All of us in the helicopter, we’re quite shaken up by the close call, but there was nothing to be said. Tom had, in that instant, truly saved her life.”

ET Canada has reached out to Cruise and Shue’s rep for comment.