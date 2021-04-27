Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Named One Of Time’s 100 Most Influential Companies

Reese Witherspoon is being celebrated by Time — not for her acting, but for her business acumen.

In fact, Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine is being recognized as one of the magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies.

According to an Instagram post heralding the special issue of Time, the focus is on how Witherspoon “has transformed her role in Hollywood from movie star to business leader.”

In the feature, Witherspoon opens up about how Hello Sunshine grew out of her earlier production company, Pacific Standard, which had produced such hits as “Gone Girl” and “Big Little Lies”.

As the company grew, Witherspoon realized she was going to need some deep-pocketed partners in order to take things to the next level.

“I didn’t have money to pay for all the employees, plus benefits, and keeping the lights on in an office,” she tells Time. “I started thinking, How could I make this into a bigger, farther-reaching, scalable endeavour?”

Witherspoon also looks back on her days as a young actress in Hollywood, when the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were considered “bad,” while she and others such as Jennifer Garner were deemed by the press as “good.”

“What if the media had decided I was something else? I would be in a totally different position,” she admits. “I want to say it’s my decisions or the career choices I made, but it felt very arbitrary. And kind of s**tty.”

The goal of Hello Sunshine, she explains, is to provide women in Hollywood with quality material, and put them in the driver’s seat as producers of their own projects. This, she explains, offers more control — and bigger paycheques.

“I want to make a lot of women a lot of money,” she declares.

The entire article appears in this week’s issue of Time.