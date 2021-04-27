Yvette Nicole Brown Reacts To Twitter Boyfriend Chris Evans’ Online Flirtation With Lizzo

Click to share this via email

Yvette Nicole Brown is holding onto her Twitter boyfriend Chris Evans nice and tight.

The “Community” alum and the Marvel star have had an online flirtation for years. They’ve even dubbed themselves Twitter boyfriend and girlfriend.

But as Evans hit headlines last week after Lizzo documented her drunken DM to the heartthrob on TikTok, Brown wanted the “Good As Hell” singer to know “that boy is mine.”

I have now :) it’s fantastic!!! Thank you for sharing it with me ❤️❤️❤️ — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 6, 2020

While reacting to the news, Brown shared her hilarious response.

“Dear @ChrisEvans and @Lizzo, this is super cute and I’m gon’ let y’all finish but first…” Brown teased. “Alexa play: ‘The Boy Is Mine’ REAL loud at Lizzo’s house.”

Dear @ChrisEvans and @Lizzo, this is super cute and I’m gon’ let y’all finish but first: Alexa play: “The Boy is Mine” REAL loud at Lizzo’s house. 😜 https://t.co/Vee6CdBnsD — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) April 19, 2021

The hilarious tweet caught Evans’ attention, promoting a sweet response from the actor:

💙💙 — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 14, 2020