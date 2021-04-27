Kelly Ripa Reveals Mark Consuelos Once Threw Her Wedding Ring Out A Window

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos will soon be celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary, but in a new interview they reveal they almost didn’t make it to their first.

Appearing on a recent interview for the “Double Date” podcast, they recalled a blowout argument they had not long after they wed, in their mid-20s, when Consuelos became so furious he threw her wedding ring out a window.

“When we first got married, I think Mark felt like he rushed into it, and maybe he made a mistake and maybe he was regretting it. And he took my wedding ring and threw it out the window,” Ripa revealed.

“And then he turned around, and I said, ‘I’m still here.’ Because I really think he thought in that moment and I would somehow… vanish or evaporate. I was like, ‘Now what?'” she continued.

“I think it was, like, that moment of ‘Oh my gosh, she is still here and I just did that horrible thing and she’s still here. She doesn’t really seem that rattled,'” added Ripa.

Consuelos admitted that particular move was “not too smart.”

However, Ripa also recalled that being the “defining moment” when they came face to face with each other as spouses and realized they were committed for the long haul.

“I looked at him and I said, ‘I get it. I get it. I’m young and married, too. I’m scared, too. I get it. This is forever. I’m with you. Now, we have to go find that ring,'” Ripa said.

“And I did,” said Consuelos.

“I am sure for a lot of people, it would have said, ‘I’m done. That is outrageous. That is crazy behaviour.’ And I understood where it was coming from. It was coming from a place of terror and genuine fear. And ‘Oh my god, I have to spend the rest of my life with this woman who does not value time, who is chronically late,'” Ripa added.