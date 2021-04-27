Randy Quaid ‘Seriously Considering’ Running For Governor Of California

As California’s recall of Governor Gavin Newsom shapes up, Caitlyn Jenner made it official by declared her candidacy for governor on Friday.

She may be facing further competition, with actor Randy Quaid announcing on Tuesday that he’s “seriously considering” a gubernatorial bid himself.

“The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state,” the 70-year-old actor tweeted.

I’m seriously considering running for governor. The prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant; and I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV — Randy Quaid (@RandyRRQuaid) April 27, 2021

A quick scroll through Quaid’s Twitter feed is all that’s required to determine that if he does decide to run, he’d identify as a MAGA Republican, judging by such tweets as “Life was fun when Trump was president. We cut the BS with lightning speed,” and, “Is Biden purposely trying to be the worst president ever?”

While Quaid was once known for screen roles in such films as in “National Lampoon’s Vacation” and its sequels, in recent years he’s become known primarily for arrests, lawsuits, deportations and spouting bonkers conspiracy theories, particularly one claiming he and wife Evie are on the run from Hollywood “star whackers” who assassinate celebrities.

As expected, Twitter had plenty of say about Quaid mulling over an entry into politics.

Could we NOT treat the “Randy Quaid running for CA governor” like a goofy joke? Maybe learn something from 2016? I dunno. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 27, 2021

Randy Quaid thinking about how he can make the California Governor’s race even more bizarre … pic.twitter.com/IC39aCOJoO — teatime75 (@teatime75) April 27, 2021

Me getting ready for the Randy Quaid – Caitlyn Jenner debate pic.twitter.com/135uDhQCyK — Linda K (@k_linkov08) April 27, 2021

Randy Quaid is running for Governor of California? Well, he's not the most serious candidate the Republicans have. [checks notes] Wait, he is. pic.twitter.com/KqdnRWY1PI — JRehling (@JRehling) April 27, 2021

As Governor of California, #RandyQuaid could potentially pardon himself for "Christmas Vacation 2: Cousin Eddie's Island Adventure." pic.twitter.com/zP8bEf7Vsj — David Wild (@Wildaboutmusic) April 28, 2021