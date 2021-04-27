Disney+ Beginning To Cast New ‘Percy Jackson’ TV Series

Percy Jackson was brought to the screen in two movies — 2010’s “Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief” and 2013’s “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” — but it appears as if that wasn’t the last viewers had seen of the teen demigod from the bestselling series of YA novels.

On Tuesday, Rick Riordan shared a casting notice on his official website, for a new Disney+ series to be based on his five-book series Percy Jackson & the Olympians

“The latest news for you all on PJO TV: The casting process is now in its earliest stages, which means we have put out a casting call to the talent agencies for an actor to play Percy Jackson,” Riordan wrote.

“I want to stress this is a preliminary search. We still have a long way to go before anything is official or confirmed, but this is definitely an indication that things are going in the right direction. We continue to have a lot of positive momentum behind the project and are excited to move forward!” he continued.

He then offered some pre-emptive answers to the questions he anticipated fans would be asking, including what age Percy will be at the start of the series.

“We are looking for an actor who can ‘play 12.’ That allows for a range in the actual age of the actor, but the goal is to stay true to the original story and have Percy’s character age from 12 to 16 over the course of the TV series, assuming of course we are lucky enough to make all five seasons. That will depend on viewership on Disney+, which is where all of you can help!” Riordan added.

Riordan invited fans to “submit a self-tape for consideration for the role of Percy Jackson,” and shared a link to the official casting notice. PercyJacksonOpenCall.20thTelevision.com.

“This is the only means through which unsolicited audition tapes will be considered,” Riordan wrote, concluding: “Exciting times ahead, demigods! I will keep you posted on the blog as best I can!”

