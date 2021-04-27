Justin Theroux’s Uncle Reveals Everyone’s Been Mispronouncing His Last Name

Click to share this via email

According to Justin Theroux’s uncle, we’ve all been pronouncing the actor’s name incorrectly.

That was the big reveal to emerge in a new Apple TV+ promotional video for upcoming series “The Mosquito Coast”.

“The Mosquito Coast was written by my Uncle Paul, who I am the middle namesake of him, Justin Paul Theroux,” the “Leftovers” star says in the video.

Paul Theroux, author of acclaimed 1981 novel The Mosquito Coast, on which his nephew’s new series is based, also appears to discuss the series.

“The main character is played by Justin Theroux, my nephew,” says Paul Theroux, pronouncing his last name as “tha-roo.”

“Sometimes he calls himself Justin ‘tha-row,'” the author adds with a laugh before setting the record straight.

“It’s a French name, it’s tha-roo,” he says, offering the correct pronunciation.