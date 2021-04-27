‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant Wins A Home In Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

One lucky “Wheel of Fortune” contestant can look forward to living the Parrothead dream by wasting away again in Margaritaville.
On Tuesday’s edition of the long-running game show, contestant Laura Trammell won a brand-new home in a bonus round, part of the show’s “Home Sweet Home” week, running from April 26-30.
For the special episodes, “Wheel” teamed up with Minto Communities and Margaritaville, allowing contestants the chance to win a new $375,000 home in Latitude Margaritaville, a “55-and-better active adult community” in Florida developed by singer-songwriter-entrepreneur Jimmy Buffett.
RELATED: Pat Sajak Makes A Huge Mistake While Hosting ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ — But No One Notices
“I am beyond excited, I’m still in shock. I can’t believe that just happened,” Trammell told host Pat Sajak after her big win.
The amazing moment can be viewed in the video above.