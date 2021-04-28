Martin Scorsese Attempts To Identify Feminine Products In Daughter’s Cute TikTok Video

Click to share this via email

It turns out Martin Scorsese knows a fair bit when it comes to feminine products.

The filmmaker was quizzed by his 21-year-old daughter Francesca Scorsese on TikTok, on which father Scorsese has become quite the star.

Clearly being a dad to three daughters — Francesca plus Cathy Scorsese, 55, and Domenica Cameron-Scorsese, 44 — has paid off.

Francesca captioned the TikTok video, “I will probably regret posting this but…. he actually did much better than I thought!!”

First up was an eyelash curler, with Martin guessing: “That is a, for your eyes, you know, mascara,” as Francesca proclaimed, “Oh!”

He added, when shown a photo of a beauty blender, “That is a, well, it’s some sort of cosmetic thing that you use.”

The “Irishman” director wrongly guessed a menstrual cup was a flagon or an eye cup and said nipple pasties were earbuds.

He also guessed a hair donut was “some sort of weird pillow of some kind.”

However, he insisted things were getting too easy when Francesca put a photo of a bobby pin on the screen.

“Come on, what is this? Wasting my time,” he quipped.

He said of a scrunchie, “That’s a, you know, to use for your head, I think.”

See more in the clip above.