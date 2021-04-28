Alicia Keys Shares Adorable Video Singing Along With Son Egypt’s Piano Practice

Like mother, like son.
On Tuesday, Alicia Keys shared a video showing off how well her son Egypt has been doing with his music lessons.
“I love being a part of his practice and I love being his background singer! He is making magic,” Keys wrote.
In the adorable clip, Egypt plays the piano while the two of them sing a rendition of the Eurythmics classic ’80s hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”.
Fans were immediately impressed, with celebs and more praising the musical duo.
“What an incredible blessing. Mama and baby boy love on another level,” America Ferrera wrote, while Busta Rhymes added simply, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”
Back in 2019, Keys performed with her son in front of a massive audience at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.